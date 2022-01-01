Whoopi Goldberg apologises for repeating controversial Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for repeating controversial comments about the Holocaust that led to outrage from Jewish groups.



The Sister Act star was briefly suspended from her talk show The View in February after claiming the Holocaust, the mass murder of Jews during World War II, was "not about race". Goldberg apologised for her comments at the time after staunch criticism from members of the Jewish community.



During an interview with Britain's Sunday Times over the weekend, Goldberg said she didn't understand why her remarks caused such outrage and insisted some Jews are split over whether they should be considered a race or religion.



After sparking uproar again, the 67-year-old issued a statement to multiple outlets apologising for her latest remarks.



"Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," Goldberg began. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.



"I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not."



Goldberg concluded by declaring her support for the Jewish community, insisting it "has not wavered and never will".



In her new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress stated, "My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race.'"



When the journalist reportedly pointed out that the Nazis saw Jewish people as a race, she replied, "Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"



After the reporter noted that race can be about more the skin colour, Goldberg argued that "you could not tell a Jew on a street" whereas people "could find" her.