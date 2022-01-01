Drew Barrymore sometimes regrets going to dinner on first date

Drew Barrymore sometimes regrets suggesting dinner as an activity on a first date.

The 50 First Dates actress has been single since her split from Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters, in 2016 and is often very candid about the trial and tribulations of dating on The Drew Barrymore Show or the Drew's News podcast.

In a cover interview with People magazine, the former child star admitted she sometimes regretted wasting one of her rare free evenings off going on a dinner date.

"I've gone on dates where I'm like, 'Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Why do I not know: Don't do dinner. Because we haven't ordered yet and I don't want to be here,'" she explained. "It's tough to sit down when you have so few nights off or to yourself, and you sit down, you're like, 'S**t, I don't want to be here.' That in itself will make you not want to date."

The 47-year-old acknowledged that she doesn't date often but she will put herself out there "every once in a while" because she thinks it would be "unhealthy" not do so a singleton, with her confessing it almost feels like "a box to check" off her to-do list.

However, being a celebrity doesn't mean she's immune to the same dating pitfalls as everyone else - Barrymore has also been "ghosted", where someone you're dating cuts off contact without explanation.

"I can't believe how much ghosting hurts," she stated. "For anyone who's been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It is so strange that someone would behave that way."

However, there is an upside to her bad dates, as she noted: "I love the stories that come out of it."