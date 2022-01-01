Chelsea Handler reveals her relationship with Jo Koy became 'futile'

Chelsea Handler split up with Jo Koy in the summer because their relationship "devolved" and became "futile".



The 47-year-old comedian thrilled fans when she revealed she was dating her longtime friend and Chelsea Lately panellist in September 2021, however, they broke up in July after less than a year together.



During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast on Tuesday, Chelsea revealed that she thought she had found her "forever relationship" and was open to the idea of marriage but she eventually came to realise he wasn't her "person".



"There were just some behaviours that we couldn't agree on… It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person - and I loved him so much - I was not going to abandon myself," Chelsea explained, without getting specific about their differences.



"I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship," she continued, "I was in a lot of pain, but it was unacceptable. I said this can't happen. Our relationship just devolved, and we both could not agree on a situation or several situations, and I thought therapy could help - it did not - and I exhausted any avenue I could think of, and then I just realised this is futile."



Chelsea admitted walking away from the relationship was one of the "most difficult things" she'd ever had to do in her life and she hopes that one day they can resume their friendship. However, she doesn't see that happening until Jo, who she hasn't spoken to in a while, takes "accountability" for "what happened".