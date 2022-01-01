James Corden admits his Lord of the Rings audition was 'not good'

James Corden has admitted his audition for The Lord of the Rings franchise was "not good".



The late-night talk show host auditioned to play Frodo Baggins's sidekick Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson's adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien's book of the same name, however, the part ultimately went to Sean Astin.



Corden reflected on his audition when interviewer Josh Horowitz asked how his tryout went on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.



"Not good," the British comedian/actor replied. "Every single person in London auditioned for Lord of the Rings. Everybody! I auditioned for Samwise and I was sort of, I was doing it, Josh! I was doing the accent and everything."



After doing his impression of Samwise saying "Mr. Frodo", Corden recalled when he stopped getting a callback for the role.



"Two of my other friends went in," he remembered. "And then we all got called back the next day, and then we got called back the next day, and then none of us got called back after that."



When asked if he is able to watch Jackson's acclaimed trilogy, he insisted he "very much enjoyed those".



The franchise kicked off with The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001 and continued with The Two Towers in 2002 and The Return of the King in 2003.