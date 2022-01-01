Bill Cosby reveals plans for upcoming tour 'when I come out of this' sexual assault lawsuit

Bill Cosby revealed that he plans to tour next year.



During a Wednesday appearance on WGH Talk with Scott Spears, the comedian and convicted sexual assault perpetrator was asked if he would return to the stage in 2023.



Cosby, replied, via Deadline, “Yes,” adding, “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”



Five women filed a joint lawsuit against Cosby earlier this month, alleging that he sexually assaulted them between the years of 1969 to 1995.



The suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act, which offered a “lookback window” in which victims of sexual assault could file against perpetrators for historical crimes. It also follows Cosby’s June 2021 release from prison, which saw him serve less than three years of his three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.



In his interview, he continued that there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do”.



The 85-year-old’s last stage performance was in May 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia, closing out his Far From Finished tour. In 2014, Cosby was set to release his Netflix stand-up special Bill Cosby 77 when the project was scrapped due to allegations of sexual assault rising against the comic.



He was convicted of three counts of indecent aggravated assault in April 2018, before the conviction was overturned in June 2021.