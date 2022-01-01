Jamie Lee Curtis and Kim Cattrall pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kim Cattrall have shared heartfelt anecdotes about Dame Vivienne Westwood online following her death.



The famed fashion designer, activist and punk pioneer passed away in her London home on Thursday aged 81, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the worlds of fashion, Hollywood and music.



Halloween actress Curtis took to Instagram to praise Westwood by writing, "She was a brilliant creator, bold, brash, unique. She influenced SO MANY and gave them the permission to be themselves and beyond themselves."



She then shared a story about her then-boyfriend Adam Ant bringing back a box of Westwood's designs from London in the '80s and how she was "delighted and terrified" to wear the punk rock designs given her conservative upbringing.



"It was avant-garde and punk and dangerous and rebellious, not one of those words that you would apply to me and yet I gamely tried to wear them," she continued. "Boy, do I wish I had those clothes today. A true icon. A talented dame."



Sex and the City star Cattrall described the designer as a "true genius" and revealed Westwood once came to her rescue when the outfits she had planned to wear to three movie premieres were unsuitable.



"A mutual friend took me immediately to see @viviennewestwood atelier and Vivienne made me a new dress in 3 days and 2 others beside for each of the upcoming openings. I've never forgotten her generosity and kindness in making that happen and saving the day," Cattrall recalled.



Elsewhere, Culture Club star Boy George shared a selfie showing him and Westwood with artist Tracey Emin on Twitter.



"R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond," he wrote in the caption. "Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!"



Meanwhile, actress/singer Juliette Lewis called her a "revolutionary" who broke the boundaries of fashion and beauty.



"She didn't just question main stream (sic) age & beauty standards. She didn't even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression. Long live the Queen," the Yellowjackets star commented.