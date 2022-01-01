Christopher Mintz-Plasse announces engagement

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged to marry his longtime girlfriend.

The Superbad actor revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that his girlfriend Britt Bowman had accepted his proposal after five years of dating.

"Life's over!!! (heart emojis)," he jokingly wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos of him, Britt and her engagement ring.

Britt shared similar snaps on her Instagram account and revealed that the proposal took place on Christmas Eve.

The happy couple received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Alison Brie, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Imogen Poots, among others.

In the final slide of Christopher's Instagram carousel, he shared a picture of him getting down on one knee and pretending to propose to music producer Matthew Koma, Hilary's husband, in the jewellery store.

Matthew jokingly responded in the comments, "I can’t wait to spend the rest of your life together."

The Role Models actor, 33, began dating photographer Britt in 2017.