Kirstie Alley's death certificate reveals she was cremated

Kirstie Alley's death certificate has revealed she was cremated after her passing.



The Cheers actress passed away on 5 December after a short and private struggle with colon cancer at the age of 71.



On Thursday, editors at Us Weekly obtained her death certificate and revealed that the Look Who's Talking star passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, where had lived since 2000.



She was subsequently cremated. The location of her ashes is not publicly known.



Alley's children True, 30, and Lillie, 28, announced their mother had passed away on her Instagram account on 5 December.



"To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they shared. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."



Alley adopted True and Lillie with her ex-husband Parker Stevenson, to whom she was married between 1983 and 1997.