Celebrity couples who got together in 2022

It turns out 2022 was a good year for romance in Hollywood!

From Katie Holmes to Bradley Cooper, here’s the lowdown on five of the biggest celebrity couples to debut this year.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III

Shortly after their romance first made headlines in April, things already seemed serious between Katie and Bobby. The Dawson's Creek actress attended a wedding with musician Wooten in Montauk, New York, in June. By September, the pair took their romance international when they sat front row at the Chloé spring/summer show during Paris Fashion Week. It seems this cool couple is going from strength to strength!

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor

According to editors at The Sun, Andrew and Phoebe formed an instant connection after meeting at GQ's Men of the Year Awards in London in November and have been a couple since. Previously, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor was in a relationship with model Alyssa Miller, while Bridgerton star Phoebe briefly dated Pete Davidson in 2021.

Emma Roberts and Cody John

Emma and Cody have been seen out and about together several times since becoming Instagram official in August. In December, the two actors enjoyed a holiday dinner together celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue. Previously, The Scream Queens actress was in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

Bradley and Huma have been in an ultra-private romance for several months, according to editors at Page Six. Neither Bradley nor the political staffer has commented on the relationship.

Previously, the A Star Is Born actor was reported to be dating former Glee star Dianna Agron.

Cher and Alexander Edwards

In November, Cher, 76, addressed rumours about her dating life on Twitter. She wrote a series of posts about her budding relationship after being spotted hand in hand with music executive Alexander Edwards. Alexander - who has a son with model/television personality Amber Rose - is 36 years old, making him 40 years Cher's junior.