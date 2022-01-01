Five most popular and trending celebrities of 2022

There were more than a handful of trending celebrities in 2022.

Social media platforms erupted as celebrities sent news stories soaring around the world, gaining huge followings on their own pages and mentions by other celebrities, fans, and publications.

Here are the top five trending celebrity searches of the year, according to Google.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard's contentious defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp sparked outrage on the Internet. The trial, which lasted from 11 April to 1 June, was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, and addressed allegations of defamation between the two formerly married actors. They settle the case this month, with Amber agreeing to give Johnny $1 million (£826,000), which he has pledged to donate to charity.

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes became the year's top trending search, going viral when he appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a burgundy Bermuda shorts suit.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall made headlines when she walked the Oscars red carpet in an ethereal light brown Vera Wang gown. Regina was also one of the night's most Googled names as one of three co-hosts of this year's Oscars ceremony, alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Chris Rock

Chris Rock became one of the most viral celebrities after he was slapped by Will Smith for making a joke about his wife while presenting at the 2022 Oscars.

Billie Eilish

The pop star trended on Google thanks to her fashion choices. Billie appeared on the red carpet in a multitiered Gucci gown at the Oscars, a cape-coat-dress hybrid by Rick Owens at the Grammy Awards, a Gucci nightgown-inspired slipdress with a sleeping mask at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, and a Gucci corset dress at the Met Gala.