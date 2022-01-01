Jennifer Garner doesn't feel like she's owed any acting accolades

Jennifer Garner doesn't feel like Hollywood owes her an accolade.

The actress has been acting professionally since the mid-'90s, and had her breakout role in TV series Alias, in which she played the lead character.

While Jennifer has starred in numerous critically acclaimed projects over the decades, including Catch Me If You Can, Juno and Dallas Buyers Club, a big award has so far evaded the mother of three.

"I don't know," she said when asked by Town & Country if she felt like she had unfinished business with Hollywood. "Because I'm not ambitious in that way. Do I feel I'm owed some kind of accolades or something? Not really. I've kind of played it differently. How lucky am I that I've gotten to work all this time and raise a family? It's more that the work truly comes from a place of love. I love being with a crew. I love being part of a crew. And I love when I get to be on set. It's different from anywhere else. It's just mine."

Jennifer, who shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, can next be seen in TV series The Last Thing He Told Me, which marks her first television gig in five years.

Based on the novel by Laura Dave and with Reese Witherspoon producing under her Hello Sunshine banner, the series will stream on Apple TV+.