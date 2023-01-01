More than a few celebrities are expected to welcome babies in 2023.

In 2022, we saw celebrity couples like Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Ian Harding and Sophie Hart, as well as Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers, among others, expand their families. And the baby train keeps on trucking... Let's take a look at some of the most anticipated celebrity babies of 2023.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl actress announced in August that she was expecting her fourth child with her Deadpool star husband.

The couple already has three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three. Blake and Ryan started dating in 2010 when they met while filming Green Lantern. They married in 2012.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

In August, Chrissy revealed she and her musician husband John were expecting another baby. The couple has been open about their journey to continue expanding their brood after a tragic pregnancy loss in 2020. The addition will be a sibling for Luna, six, and Miles, four.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero

In July, Gina announced she and husband Joe LoCicero were expecting their first baby. After meeting on the set of Jane the Virgin, the pair started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Reality TV stars Heather and Tarek announced they were expecting in July. The pair have been open about their fertility journey and regularly share the Selling Sunset star's baby bump progress on Instagram. And Tarek will no doubt be an old hand when it comes to parenthood, as he is already a father to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, from his marriage to Christina Hall.

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero

Jasmine shared she was expecting a baby with husband Juan David in an interview with Vogue published in November. The former Victoria's Secret Angel also confirmed she was in her second trimester, having battled exhaustion through the early stages of her pregnancy. Jasmine and the Snapchat executive married in September 2021.