Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after snow-ploughing accident

Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital following a snow plough accident.

A representative for the actor, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), announced in a statement on Sunday that he was involved in a "weather-related accident" while clearing snow.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's rep told Deadline. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

The rep did not share further details about the 51-year-old's injuries or reveal where the accident took place. Editors at Deadline report that Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the incident.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, a ski resort 25 miles from Reno, Nevada. The region received heavy snowfall due to a winter storm on New Year’s Eve on Saturday.

Outside of the Avengers films, Renner is also known for The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, The Town, The Bourne Legacy, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

He shares a nine-year-old daughter named Ava Berlin with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.