Tennis legend Martina Navratilova battling cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is fighting throat and breast cancer.

In a statement to WTA on Monday, the sportswoman announced that she was diagnosed with the disease after noticing an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," she said. "I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

Martina will begin treatment next week in New York City. She insisted her prognosis is "good".

The 66-year-old was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and after treatment, was reported to be in remission.