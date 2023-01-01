Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler 'teaming up for Netflix film'

Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler are to team up for a new movie.

Netflix are said to have greenlit the film, which will be directed by Noah Baumbach.

Sources have told The New York Post newspaper that the project is in early development.

In September, Pitt revealed he and Sandra Bullock came up with an idea for a film that never saw the light of day.

The Hollywood pair - who have appeared alongside each other in 'The Lost City' and 'Bullet Train' this year - had another motion picture in mind in which they would play quibbling QVC sales people, who argue on-air amid their divorce.

The 'Fight Club' star was asked to share his beauty secrets with British Vogue, but didn't wish to, and so the journalist asked how his regimen has changed over time without being "too QVC".

He said: “I wouldn’t know how to do that unless it was a comedy."

Then Brad, 58, said: "Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC’s most successful salespeople, but we’re getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we’re taking it out on air as we sell things … That’s as far as we got.”

Brad recently said he wishes to continue working with "old friend" Sandra.

He said: "Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favours over the years and I have done many many times and she's always there.

"Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what which is actually kind of intimate. It just worked out really well and she had her film and I got to do a little bit of hers. I think we'll continue to do the same."