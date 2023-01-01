Michael Weatherly teases return to NCIS

Michael Weatherly has teased his possible return to NCIS.

The actor, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo in the show, took to Twitter on 1 January with a message for the new year.

"Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment," Michael captioned a video message, in which he said, "What is gonna happen in 2023? Well, no matter what you did in '22, '23 stands before us, an open door, so let's all explore, shall we?"

One user replied to the clip, "We would all rather look at you and Ziva returning," referencing the possibility of Michael's character and Cote De Pablo's character - Ziva David - making another appearance on NCIS.

"Stay tuned," Michael wrote, quote-tweeting the fan's suggestion. "This might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

Michael left NCIS after 13 seasons in 2016 to star in the CBS series Bull, which came to an end after six seasons in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Cote starred as Ziva between 2005 and 2013 and returned for a storyline in the 2019-2020 season.