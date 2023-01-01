Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years of dating

Robin Roberts is planning to wed her longtime girlfriend Amber Laign this year.



The Good Morning America host revealed on Monday that she is planning to tie the knot with her girlfriend of almost 18 years in 2023.



During a discussion with author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein on the show, Robin was asked about her intentions for the new year and what she was saying "yes" to in 2023.



"I'm saying yes to marriage. We're getting married this year," the news anchor announced after confessing she was "hesitating" to share the news because she had not "said it out loud yet".



The television personality explained that she and Amber had "talked about" marriage in the past but "put it off" after Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She completed radiation therapy in July this year.



Robin then declared they are now ready to begin their "next chapter" together.



Sharing footage of her announcement on Instagram, Robin wrote in the caption, "Saying YES to marriage in 2023 (ring emoji) Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove."



She received congratulations in the comments from actress Jenna Dewan and tennis legend Billie Jean King.



Robin began dating the massage therapist in 2005, although she did not publicly come out as gay until December 2013.