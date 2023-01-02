Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after suffering 'blunt chest trauma' in accident

Jeremy Renner is out of surgery and in intensive care after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries" in a freak snowploughing accident.



The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being involved in a "weather-related accident" while ploughing snow near his home in Reno, Nevada, with his representatives revealing he was in a "critical but stable condition" at the time.



In a new update on Monday night, his reps revealed the 51-year-old underwent surgery earlier that day to treat blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.



"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the reps said in a statement, which was issued to multiple outlets.



"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."



The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning around 9am. Renner was the only party involved in the incident, which is under investigation.



Eyewitnesses told TMZ, the actor, who is best known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was clearing the road near his home so his family could get out after a massive snowstorm on New Year's Eve on Saturday.



The safety features on Renner's personal Snowcat ploughing machine seemingly failed and accidentally ran over one of his legs. The eyewitness told the outlet that the Oscar nominee was losing a lot of blood so a neighbour, who is a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until the paramedics arrived.



Footage obtained by TMZ showed the Snowcat being towed away from the area hours later.