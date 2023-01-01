Mark Ruffalo asks fans to send 'healing goodness' to Jeremy Renner after accident

Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send "healing goodness" to his Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner following a freak snowplough accident.



The 51-year-old underwent surgery on Monday to treat blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after he was involved in an accident while ploughing snow near his home in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. He remains in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.



Sharing a news report about Renner's accident on his Instagram Stories, Ruffalo wrote on Monday, "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way."



Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye.



Elsewhere, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn addressed the accident on Twitter by writing, "My heart is with



@JeremyRenner (praying emoji)," while Frozen actor Josh Gad retweeted the news and added, "My God. Praying for



@JeremyRenner and his family," with prayer emojis.



Outside of the Marvel/Disney family, actor Treat Williams tweeted, "Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too. Get well soon," and Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick wrote, "Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner!"



A rep for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office revealed on Monday that officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mt Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada around 9am on Sunday. Renner was the only party involved in the incident, which is under investigation.



Eyewitnesses told TMZ the actor was clearing the road near his home so his family could get out after a massive snowstorm on New Year's Eve on Saturday. However, the safety features on Renner's personal Snowcat ploughing machine seemingly failed and accidentally ran over one of his legs.



The eyewitness told the outlet that the Oscar nominee was losing a lot of blood so a neighbour, who is a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until the paramedics arrived.



Sources close to the actor also told CNN that he has so far required two surgeries to address his "extensive" injuries.