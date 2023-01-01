Rian Johnson open to Knives Out Muppets crossover

Rian Johnson has considered a 'Knives Out' movie featuring the Muppets.

Fans of the murder-mystery movies have called for the puppets to feature in the third installment and the director confirmed that he has given the concept some "serious thought".

Rian told Netflix Tudum: "It's a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up giving (it) some serious thought. As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously."

Johnson believes that Daniel Craig's sleuth Benoit Blanc could clash with the sensibilities of The Muppets.

The 49-year-old filmmaker said: "I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they'll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it'll feel like a Muppet movie."

Rian stressed that he wouldn't want to "compromise" either franchise and confirmed that Blanc will only be investigating humans for the foreseeable future.

He said: "I wouldn't want to compromise either of them. And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you'd have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."

Johnson has helmed the sequel 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' but admitted that he was not happy with the film's full title as he wanted the two flicks to exist independently of each other.

He explained: "I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m p***** off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion'.

"I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialised storytelling."