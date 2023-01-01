Margot Robbie wants to learn the banjo

Margot Robbie has set her sights on learning to play the banjo this year.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, host Kelly asked the Australian actress whether she had made any New Year's resolutions.

"This year, I really want to learn the banjo," explained Margot. "I have been looking for a banjo teacher. It just seems like a great instrument, I love the sound of it. And I know this is silly, but I think it would be funny if I was ever on a camping trip and I played the music from (1972 movie) Deliverance just to creep people out."

In addition, the Babylon star revealed that she is learning French, but would like to be fluent.

"I always make a ridiculous list of resolutions, most of which are totally unobtainable, and it gets to December and I'm like, 'Ah, I didn't do that.' But some are achievable. Like one year, I was like, 'I want to learn to make jam.' And I was able to accomplish that. It was pretty good. To be honest, I'd probably still buy it rather than making it," the 32-year-old laughed.