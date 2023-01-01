Lamar Odom claims Kris Jenner set up 2015 confrontation with Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom has implied Kris Jenner orchestrated an unflattering encounter with his estranged wife Khloé Kardashian in 2015.



In August 2015, weeks after the sportsman and reality star signed their divorce papers, Lamar surprised Khloé by showing up outside of her gym class and demanded she speaks with him, but she refused and yelled at him to "get off" of her when he touched her arm.



Reflecting on the incident during the TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians TV special on Monday, he claimed Khloé's mother Kris engineered the situation.



"As far as I can remember - I'm a little foggy - but as far as I can remember, she kind of hooked it up for me to meet Khloé down at SoulCycle," he alleged. "I get down there and she kind of treated me like she didn't know me, which was hurtful a little bit. She was kind of, like, making a scene and then, like, paparazzi came out of nowhere. So, I'm hurt by that. Then it kind of came out that I tried to put my hands on her or something like that. And then, I'm really hurt and defensive. That's where that incident happened."



After the footage of their confrontation made headlines, Lamar denied ambushing Khloé by telling TMZ that he is "not the person that they're trying to make me out to be".



Khloé dismissed the divorce proceedings before they were finalised after Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015 and was hospitalised for months. She filed for divorce again the following year and it was signed off in December 2016.