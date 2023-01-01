Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, and Quentin Tarantino to present at 2023 Golden Globes

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, and Quentin Tarantino will serve as presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, officials from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the first round of presenters for the 80th annual edition of the awards, set to take place in Los Angeles on 10 January.

Alongside screen stars Ana and Billy, as well as filmmaker Quentin, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, and Tracy Morgan will present the golden statuettes during the prizegiving.

Also set to participate in the show is composer/activist Chloe Flower, who will release a new song, Golden Hour, inspired by her upcoming appearance.

"Flower is an acclaimed pianist who has worked with artists such as Cardi B and Meek Mill. She's a fierce advocate for women of colour in the music industry," a rep commented.

Jerrod Carmichael is to host the ceremony, which honours the best in film and TV of the past year, while Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's The Banshees of Inisherin will be the film to beat on the night, with the black comedy garnering eight nominations.