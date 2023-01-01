Jeremy Renner thanks fans for support after freak snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has thanked his fans for their "kind words" following his freak snowploughing accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after he was run over by his personal snowplough near his home in Reno, Nevada. He has undergone at least two surgeries to treat the blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries he sustained in the accident.

Renner broke his silence about the incident on Tuesday night by sharing a selfie from the hospital accompanied by the simple caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. (praying hands emoji). Im too messed up now to type (sic). But I send love to you all."

In the snap, the left side of his face is clearly bruised and grazed.

His Marvel co-stars responded in the comments, with Chris Hemsworth writing, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!", Chris Evans posting, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy (heart emoji)," and Chris Pratt commenting, "Continued prayers your way brutha (sic)."

In addition, Paul Bettany wrote, "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing," Cobie Smulders added, "Sending love your way…….(heart emoji)," and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo posted, "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Outside of the Marvel family, Renner received comments from the likes of Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom, Isla Fisher, Kate Hudson, Kate Beckinsale and Simon Pegg, among others.

Meanwhile, Renner's sister Kym told CBS13 on Tuesday that the family is "so thrilled" with his progress.

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead," she wrote via text to the TV station, which covers their hometown of Modesto, California.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that the Hawkeye actor used his PistenBully snowplough to help a family member who had gotten a vehicle stuck in the snow. After successfully towing the stranded vehicle, he got out of his PistenBully to speak to the relative and the machinery started to roll.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully," Sheriff Balaam said.