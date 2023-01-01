Aaron Taylor-Johnson meets with James Bond producers

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with James Bond producers amid speculation that he is set to become the new 007.

The 32-year-old star met with Bond chief Barbara Broccoli to discuss stepping into the suave spy's tuxedo following Daniel Craig's exit in the film 'No Time To Die'.

According to Puck News, sources say that the meeting went "very well" but added that nothing has been officially confirmed and it is unclear what the next steps will be.

It was reported last month that Aaron had filmed a version of the iconic 007 gunshot opening as part of a "top secret screen test" for the part at Pinewood Studios.

A film source said: "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise’s famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the Bond actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films."

It has also been claimed that 'Emily in Paris' actor Lucien Laviscount is a contender to play 007 after he impressed Broccoli with his portrayal of heart-throb Alfie in the Netflix series.

The 30-year-old actor would fit the bill as Craig's replacement as the iconic spy as producers are looking to cast a star who can play the part for the next 15 years.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined 'Emily in Paris'.

"Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look."