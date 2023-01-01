Tracee Ellis Ross cast in Candy Cane Lane

Tracee Ellis Ross will star alongside Eddie Murphy in 'Candy Cane Lane'.

The 50-year-old actress has joined the cast of the Amazon holiday comedy that is being directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Details about the movie's plot are under wraps but it is currently in production in Los Angeles and is based on the childhood Christmas experiences of the flick's writer Kelly Younger.

'Candy Cane Lane' is the first picture being made under a three-film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. It will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

The 'Beverly Hills Cop' star and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing for Eddie Murphy Productions along with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment.

Tracee – who is the daughter of music icon Diana Ross – is best known for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the sitcom 'Black-ish' and found it "very emotional" when the show came to an end last year.

She said: "I had a lot of tears.

"There’s no ritual around ending a TV show. It’s a hard thing to end when it becomes your world and your family and your life."

Tracee knew that the comedy would be ending after its eighth and final season which added poignancy to her work on the show – which earned her a Golden Globe Award in 2017.

She said: "The whole season I knew it was the end, so I was very present and sort of aware of...endings.

"Even the things that bothered me...I was like, aww."