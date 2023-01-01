Ryan Seacrest claims Andy Cohen ignored him while filming their New Year's Eve specials

Ryan Seacrest has claimed that Andy Cohen ignored him while filming their respective New Year's Eve specials.



While speaking to co-host Kelly Ripa on their daytime talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, on Tuesday, the presenter claimed that he was ignored by the Watch What Happens Live host as the pair filmed their respective New Year's Eve specials live from Times Square in New York City on Saturday.



"My big stage was right in front of Anderson (Cooper) and Andy and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention," Seacrest said. "I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. You know, they have a great show."



The 48-year-old claimed that Cooper acknowledged him and mouthed "have a good show" but "Andy did not turn around."



Ripa, who is close friends with Cohen, shut down his claim by saying, "That's not true. He said he was trying to get your attention."



Seacrest replied, "Really? I'm like, 'Hey, it's me. Guys, it's me. Put me in your shot. Put me in your background.'"



He explained that they stand "within 10 feet of each other" in Times Square, with him hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on U.S. TV network ABC and Cohen and Cooper fronting CNN's New Year's Eve Live.