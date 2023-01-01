Sofia Boutella wants part in Star Trek 4

Sofia Boutella is hoping for a role in 'Star Trek 4'.

The 40-year-old actress featured in the 2016 film 'Star Trek Beyond' as the alien warrior Jaylah and she would love to reprise the part in the upcoming movie that remains in development at Paramount Pictures.

Speaking at Steel City Comic Con, Sofia said: "I would love to see her evolve with all of the guys and with everybody. I would love to go back to her. I love her a lot. I enjoyed that experience so much. I would do it in a heartbeat."

'Star Trek 4' was removed from Paramount's 2023 release calendar after director Matt Shakman left the project last August and Sofia has no idea about the status of the project.

She said: "I don't know if they're making a fourth one. I hear things all the time, but I don't know what's happening."

Sofia discussed her experiences of working with co-star Simon Pegg, who co-wrote 'Star Trek Beyond', and says that the pair remain close friends.

The Algerian actress said: "I owe this experience to Simon. He wrote the character. He wrote the script, obviously. But aside from being on the screen, we developed a real strong friendship.

"He's been incredible during filming, and after, and he remains a really good friend. We were very, very close during that shoot."

Shakman had been due to helm the upcoming 'Star Trek' film but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict over his work with 'Fantastic Four' for Marvel Studios.

Paramount Pictures said in a statement: "Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming 'Star Trek' film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world."