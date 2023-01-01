Zach Braff wishes 'legend' ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a happy birthday

Zach Braff called his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh a "legend" as he wished her a happy 27th birthday on Wednesday.



To mark the Don't Worry Darling's star birthday, the Scrubs actor took to his Instagram Stories and posted a black and white photo of Florence sitting above the Hollywood Sign on Mount Lee in Los Angeles with her face turned to the camera.



In the caption, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday, legend," tagging Florence in the post.



The British actress reshared a bunch of birthday messages on her own Stories timeline, including Zach's, upon which she added a grey heart emoji.



Florence and Zach, 47, began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. She revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in August 2022 that they split up after three years together.



"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she explained. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."



Florence did not specify exactly when they split up.



While they were still together, the actors made A Good Person, which Zach wrote and directed. The comedy-drama film, starring Florence and Morgan Freeman, is due to be released in March.