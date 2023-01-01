Sharon Osbourne confirms daughter Kelly Osbourne is a first-time mother

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed her daughter Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson.



During her return to TalkTV's The Talk on Tuesday night, the 70-year-old revealed her daughter Kelly is the mother of a baby boy named Sidney, seemingly after his father.



When asked how Kelly and her child were doing, Sharon told her co-hosts, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."



Sharon did not reveal when Kelly give birth to Sidney. However, the reality star sparked speculation she was in labour when she posted, "Okay, here we go," on her Instagram Stories in November. Kelly has remained virtually silent on social media ever since.



The 38-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with the Slipknot DJ in May.



"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why. I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote beside a picture of her holding a scan. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"



Kelly and Sid were friends for more than 20 years before they began dating in early 2022.



Baby Sidney is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's fifth grandchild. Their son Jack has three daughters with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and another daughter with his fiancée, fashion designer Aree Gearhart.