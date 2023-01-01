Hugh Jackman begs Academy not to 'validate' Ryan Reynolds with Oscar nomination

Hugh Jackman has jokingly pleaded with members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar.

Last month, leaders at the organisation announced that Good Afternoon from the festive movie Spirited, which stars Ryan and Will Ferrell, had been shortlisted for the Best Original Song category, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Hugh posted a humorous video in which he begged people not to vote for Good Afternoon - which was performed by Ryan in the movie.

"Hey, everybody. It's 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but, um, recent events have made that impossible," he deadpanned. "Don't get me wrong, I loved Spirited. It's a great movie, we had a blast, the entire family watched it. I love Will (Ferrell), I love Octavia (Spencer). Obviously, I did The Greatest Showman with Benj (Pasek) and Justin (Paul) - they're incredible and I love their music... And Good Afternoon, by the way, the song Good Afternoon... I laughed the entire way through, it is absolutely brilliant. However, I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted Good Afternoon in the Best Song category."

Hugh went on to reference his long-running faux feud with pal Ryan, whom he has at least one upcoming project to shoot alongside. Last year, The Music Man star confirmed he would be reprising the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

"Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable," the 54-year-old continued. "It would... I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool and... trust me, it would be impossible. It'd be a problem. So, just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song Good Afternoon, love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please."

In response, Ryan re-posted Hugh's message and added in the caption, "I know it’s still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman."

And in spite of the Australian star's concerns, it remains unlikely that Ryan will be nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Should Good Afternoon make the cut, songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Khiyon Hursey, Mark Sonnenblick, and Sukari Jones will receive the credit.