Kelly Osbourne 'not ready' to share newborn son

Kelly Osbourne is "not ready" to share her baby son with the public.

During an appearance on TalkTV's The Talk on Tuesday night, Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter recently gave birth to a little boy named Sidney.

When asked how Kelly and her child were doing, Sharon told her co-hosts, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

But on Wednesday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to insist that she wouldn't be revealing any further information about her first child.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information about my baby."

Kelly announced she was expecting a baby with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson last May.

They were friends for more than 20 years before they began dating in early 2022.