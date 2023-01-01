Ashley Olsen weds boyfriend Louis Eisner in private ceremony - report

Ashley Olsen reportedly married her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner in a private wedding ceremony last week.

According to Page Six, the actress-turned-fashion designer tied the knot with the artist at a private home in Bel-Air, California on 28 December. Sources told the outlet that the wedding was a low-key affair attended by "50 people or so total", and it "went late" into the night.

Louis is a bi-coastal artist whose mother, Lisa Eisner, is a well-known fashion photographer and celebrity jewellery designer. His father is the entertainment industry lawyer, Eric Eisner, who was once president of The Geffen Film Company.

Ashley, 36, sparked marriage speculation last spring when she was photographed wearing a gold wedding band on her ring finger.

The former child star, who is notoriously private, reportedly began dating Louis in October 2017. According to reports, they met through mutual high school friends in Los Angeles and had been friends for nearly five years before getting romantic.

In June 2021, the Full House alum and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, discussed why they are private people with a minimalistic style, revealing that keeping their personal matters out of the spotlight is part of how they grew up.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D, and Ashley added, "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."