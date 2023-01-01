Seth Rogen has had run-ins with celebrities over 'bad' jokes

Seth Rogen has been called out by celebrities over "bad" jokes he made about them in the past.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the Long Shot actor recalled how he panicked when Steven Spielberg called him one day because he "assumed" the conversation would be about a "bad" joke he had made.

"I got a call one day, that Steven Spielberg wanted to talk to me. I assumed it was bad, I don't know why. I was a little nervous. As I'm sure you relate to this, we make a lot of jokes out here. And I make jokes about people that I forget I make," he sighed. "And I've had famous people come up to me and be like, 'Hey man, f**k you,' and I genuinely have no idea what they're talking about. And I have to like Google like 'Seth Rogen Pete Davidson joke.' Like, what? And then I'm like, 'Oh, I did say something one time.'"

In fact, the legendary filmmaker was approaching him about a role in his movie The Fabelmans.

"Like, it's happened to me so many times, that I assumed that I'd made some joke and I was going to get yelled at. And instead, it was like, 'No, I want you to play my uncle in this movie.' Which was much better," the 40-year-old continued.

The Fabelmans, which is loosely based on the director's adolescence and first years as a filmmaker, also stars Michelle Williams and Paul Dano.