Nicole Kidman to star in CIA drama series Lioness

Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama series Lioness.

When the project was first announced, the Moulin Rouge! star was only attached as an executive producer via her Blossom Films banner, but on Thursday, it was revealed that she has agreed to star alongside Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Kidman will portray CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who acts as a mentor to the women in the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team.

According to the official series description Kaitlyn "must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."

Based on a true story, Lioness will follow Cruz Manuelos (played by De Oliveira) as she is recruited to the Lioness programme to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within. Along the way, she meets Kaitlyn and Joe (played by Saldaña), the Lioness programme station chief.

Lioness came from the mind of Sheridan, who has already created TV shows such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King for the Paramount Network. The espionage series will debut on Paramount+.

Kidman has pursued more television roles in recent years, with her notable shows including Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing.