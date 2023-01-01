Kenya Moore teases 'all kinds of crazy drama' in new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore has opened up about filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 15th season.

During an appearance on HollywoodLife's Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the RHOA star recalled filming the series' 15th season.

"It was drama from day one," Kenya said. "The first time we all got together - it was only a week into shooting - and it was just all kinds of crazy drama."

Calling the dynamics between cast members "explosive", the television personality continued, "I had somebody's boyfriend getting into it with me. It was explosions going off everywhere I looked. And I was like, 'What the hell is happening?'"

Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross are expected to join Kenya for the season. Kenya also confirmed that other women have joined the group, including Kandi's friend Monyetta Shaw-Carter.

"We have some friends on the show. We have a few," Kenya revealed. "We have Monyetta. If you watch my Instagram, you'll see a couple of friends that will pop in."

When asked whether former rival Porsha Williams was returning, however, Kenya confirmed that she would not be.

"I haven't been in touch with her. We're not enemies or anything," she insisted, before joking that her invite to Porsha's November 2022 wedding to Simon Guobadia "got lost in the mail".

Season 15 is expected to air in late 2023.