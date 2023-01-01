Jeremy Renner celebrates birthday in hospital following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday while in hospital over the weekend.



The American Hustle star took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed while surrounded by medical professionals.



"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote.



Later, Jeremy also reposted a video showing The Base students performing 50 Cent's In Da Club while holding signs that spelled out "J-E-R-E-M-Y".



The actor, who has worked with the organisation "for years", captioned the clip, "Thank you For the Birthday Love."



On 1 January, Jeremy was hospitalised in a snowplough accident at his property in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries as a result.



Several days after the incident, the father-of-one shared a selfie from his hospital bed accompanied by the simple caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. (praying hands emoji). Im too messed up now to type (sic). But I send love to you all."