Prince Harry insists Spare memoir isn't 'burning bridges' with royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the process of writing his new memoir, Spare.

While speaking to ITV for an interview aired in the United Kingdom on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex discussed how the release of his new memoir Spare may affect his relationships with the rest of the British royal family.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be released on 10 January, nearly three years after he and his wife the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in 2023.

In his interview, he called the memoir’s completion a “relief” and got real about how his openness in Spare may affect his family in England.

“I don’t see how honesty is burning bridges,” he commented. “I don’t know how staying silent is going to make things any better.”

He continued, “(After) 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, (I) felt like (this was) a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself."

The Prince added, “I don’t think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to… I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell.”

When asked about what King Charles III or Prince William thought of the book, Harry insisted it wasn’t meant to “harm them or hurt them”. He expressed he included personal stories which may portray them in a negative light because the “truth is something I need to rely on”.