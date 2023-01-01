Gwyneth Paltrow 'might need a few' of Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' shirts

Gwyneth Paltrow has praised Hailey Bieber for wearing a shirt reading “Nepo Baby”.

After InStyle Magazine posted a photo on Instagram of Hailey, 26, wearing a t-shirt with the words “Nepo Baby” printed on the front while out in Los Angeles on Friday, the Goop founder took to the comments section to praise the model’s fashion choice.

Paltrow, 50, hinted she'd consider wearing one herself.

Gwyneth joked, “I might need a few of these.”

Hailey’s fashion statement and Gwyneth’s praise came in the wake of discourse around children with influential parents who find fame in a similar field - dubbed “nepotism babies” or “nepo babies” for short.

Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and Gwyneth is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, making the pair both nepo babies.