Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough and Austin Butler celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday

Lisa Marie Presley, her daughter Riley Keough and actor Austin Butler honoured Elvis Presley's birthday at a pre-Golden Globes party on Sunday.

The King of Rock and Roll's daughter and granddaughter were joined by Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the 2022 movie of the same name, and the biopic's director Baz Luhrmann at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood.

The Formosa Café was a favourite haunt of Elvis, who would have turned 88 on Sunday.

Video footage reshared on Riley's Instagram Stories showed Baz leading a sing-a-long of Elvis's song Can't Help Falling in Love as he stood by a cake along with Lisa Marie, Riley and Austin. The towering cake featured the words "happy birthday" and the film's logo.

The event marked a rare public appearance for Lisa Marie, whose only son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Before Elvis was released in June last year, Lisa Marie described it as "nothing short of spectacular" in a rare Instagram post.

"Absolutely exquisite," she praised. "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

The film has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards; Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. The winners will be announced at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

Elvis died in 1977 at the age of 42.