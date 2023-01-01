Prince Harry calls Camilla, Queen Consort's desire to rehabilitate image 'dangerous'

Prince Harry has accused "dangerous" Camilla, Queen Consort of allegedly sacrificing him to redeem her image in the press.

In 2005, King Charles III married Camilla, Queen Consort, who he had been romantically involved with for many years. His first wife Diana, Harry's mother, famously referred to her as the third person in their marriage.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper for America's 60 Minutes on Sunday, Harry stated that his stepmother was depicted as "the villain" in the press, adding, "She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Cooper then referred to Harry's upcoming memoir Spare, in which he claimed Camilla started a campaign with the media to pave the way for her marriage to the monarch and wrote, "I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy."

When asked to clarify what he meant, Harry responded, "That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Harry confirmed to Cooper that he felt he was one of those "bodies", with him writing in Spare that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar".

Elsewhere in the interview, the 38-year-old alleged that none of his family members included him in their travel arrangements to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II before she died in September, even though he was in London at the time.

"I asked my brother (William) - I said, 'What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?' And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together," he alleged. "A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats... I was not invited."

By the time the royal made it to Balmoral Castle on his own, his grandmother had passed away.