Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder expecting second child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting baby number two.

The Twilight star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo showing her hugging her and husband Ian's five-year-old daughter Bodhi while also cradling her growing bump.

"Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she wrote in the caption. "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share."

Ian also re-posted the photo on his own Instagram page. In his post, The Vampire Diaries actor expressed his excitement over having a "big family".

"Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful," the 44-year-old commented. "All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Nikki, 34, and Ian wed in 2015.