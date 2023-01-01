Lacey Chabert views Hallmark Channel as her 'home'

Lacey Chabert has gushed over the team at the Hallmark Channel following Candace Cameron Bure's departure.

After several actors left the channel last year to go to the Great American Family (GAF) network, including the Full House star, Lacey opted to stay loyal to Hallmark.

And during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly And Ryan, the Mean Girls actress described the broadcaster, known for its romance flicks, as her "home".

"I never would have thought when I did the first one, which was called Elevator Girl, so many years ago that here I'd be finding such a home in Hallmark," the 40-year-old said. "I think it's the goodness (and) I think it's the hopefulness more than ever... We all just need a feel-good (movie)."

Lacey has featured in over 30 Hallmark movies since her 2010 debut on the channel in Elevator Girl. Her latest film on the channel, The Wedding Veil Expectations, debuted earlier this month.

The actress's comments came two months after Candace sparked controversy by claiming her new projects would focus on "traditional marriage".

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Candace said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment... I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."