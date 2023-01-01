Adam Devine reveals Workaholics movie has been scrapped

Adam Devine has confirmed the Workaholics movie has been axed.



Back in February 2021, executives announced the sitcom about three college dropouts would be made into a film, set to premiere on Paramount+.



However, Adam took to Instagram on Monday to announce the project had been cancelled, just five weeks before production was set to kick off.



“Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time,” he wrote.



He added, “I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”



To conclude the message, Adam noted producers have been reaching out to other networks.



“We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else,” the Pitch Perfect star continued.



Workaholics, also starring Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck, originally ran on Comedy Central between 2011 and 2017.