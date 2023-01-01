George Lazenby thinks Liam Hemsworth is 'arrogant' enough to play next 007

Bond veteran George Lazenby believes Liam Hemsworth is "arrogant" enough to play the next James Bond.

The fellow Australian declared Hemsworth has the guts, arrogance, and confidence required to be James Bond in an interview with TMZ over the weekend.

The 83-year-old received the 007 baton from Sean Connery in the late '60s. When he was cast to replace Connery, George was the youngest Bond, at only 29 years old.

The former Bond actor believes a "good-looking Aussie dude" like Hemsworth, 32, would be a good replacement for Daniel Craig, who finished his run with his fifth film, No Time to Die, in 2021.

Lazenby added that Hemsworth was "crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role".

The current favourite for Bond is British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has reportedly had meetings with producer Barbara Broccoli.

However, Rory Kinnear, who played M's Chief of Staff Bill Tanner in four of Craig's five movies, believes Taylor-Johnson won't be announced as the spy.

"I always feel slightly bad for the people who are being highlighted because that never tends to be them," he said during a recent appearance on Britain's The One Show. "They are very good at keeping the real person secret. I'd be interested to see who does take over, obviously, but it tends not to be the frontrunner, that's historically (how it has been)."