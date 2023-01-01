Tom Hanks proudly introduces cola and Champagne drink creation

Tom Hanks is very proud of his new cocktail creation.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, the Forrest Gump actor discussed how he rang in the New Year by attending a show with his family at the Café Carlyle in New York City.

But during the gig, Tom dreamed up a drink made of cola and Champagne.

"We had a celebratory bottle of Champagne brought by. I'm not a big drinker, I don't drink a lot so I usually have a Diet Coke. If you didn't have a long enough disco nap, you're gonna fall asleep about 11:45pm. So, I have a little bit of caffeine," he said. "But they brought the Champagne around, they brought the nice flutes, it was like the last episode of The Bachelor. I just had this Diet Coke and I said, 'Oh give me a shot of Champagne in there for crying out loud.'"

While everyone at his table called the Hollywood icon "insane", he insisted the drink was "delicious".

Accordingly, Stephen asked Tom to recreate the beverage and he shared that it was simply two-thirds of the glass of coke topped with a "shot of Champagne".

"Everybody at the table tried it. They said, 'Oh, that's pretty good,'" the 66-year-old smiled.

And after some debate over what to name it, Tom decided upon "Diet Cokagne".

However, Stephen had some other ideas.

"It's like an American Aperol spritz... We have a Tom Collins... we have a Tom Hanks," he suggested, referring to the cocktail made from gin, lemon juice, sugar and carbonated water. "It's strangely, strikingly, shamefully good. Because it's so refreshing."