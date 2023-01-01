Pamela Anderson breaks silence over Pam & Tommy in documentary trailer

Pamela Anderson broke her silence about the miniseries Pam & Tommy in the trailer of her upcoming documentary on Tuesday.



Lily James portrayed the Baywatch star in the 2022 miniseries, which chronicled her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and the unauthorised release of their sex tape in the mid-'90s.



Pamela was not involved in the project, and she made her feelings known about the series in the trailer for Pamela, A Love Story on Tuesday.



"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick," she can be heard saying over archival footage. "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."



In a voiceover, Pamela said she "didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect" as footage of comedian Ruby Wax asking her if she wanted to be "a serious actress" played.



"I am a serious actress," replied Pamela, who was dressed in her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit, as Ruby laughed.



"I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I’m not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them," the narration continued over clips from the film. "I don’t care what people think ’cause it’s the only choice I had. If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here.



"Some might think, 'Oh, she’s a Playboy thing' or this sexual person and they hate you for being something else. You have to be brave and gotta use what you’ve got. Why can’t we be the heroes of our own life story?"



In a confessional at the end of the trailer, Pamela joked, "Maybe I just do all the interviews naked, there’s no mystery here."



Pamela, A Love Story debuts on Netflix on 31 January.