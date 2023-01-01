Gwyneth Paltrow recalls doing drugs and 'not getting caught' in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked about doing drugs and "not getting caught" in the 1990s.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, host James asked the Oscar-winning actress what it was like to be a celebrity at the height of the decade.

In response, Gwyneth admitted she enjoyed being able to party the night away without having to worry about photographers following her.

"It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table," she smiled. "There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know."

These days, Gwyneth is famous for abiding by a very healthy lifestyle, and has advocated for a variety of wellness trends - from ketogenic diets to infrared saunas - on her Goop website.