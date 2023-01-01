Hilary Swank craved fruit during first trimester of pregnancy

Hilary Swank only wanted to eat fruit during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Last October, the Oscar-winning actress announced that she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, host James asked Hilary whether she had experienced any unusual cravings yet.

"The first 16 weeks, I had a lot of morning sickness," she shared. "I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit."

At the time, Hilary didn't think eating so much fruit was strange until she told her Alaska Daily co-stars that she was expecting.

"One of my co-stars, when they found out I was pregnant was like, 'Oh that's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears,'" the 48-year-old laughed.

Meanwhile, fellow guest Gwyneth Paltrow confessed that she had a whole different set of cravings when she was pregnant with her daughter Apple, who is now 18.

"I wanted apples, yoghurt, Swiss cheese and Baskin-Robbins' Jamoca Almond Fudge ice cream. That's all I wanted," she smiled.