The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans win big at 2023 Golden Globes

The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

Martin McDonagh's comedy-drama won three prizes, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for McDonagh.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans took home Best Motion Picture (Drama) and he was awarded Best Director.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was also a multiple winner, with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan winning acting statuettes.

The dramatic lead acting Globes went to Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and Cate Blanchett for Tár, while Angela Bassett took home the supporting actress accolade for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Over in the TV categories, Abbott Elementary won the most awards, including Best Television Series (Comedy), Best Actress in a Television Series (Comedy) for Quinta Brunson, and Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series with Tyler James Williams.

The White Lotus won two, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film and best supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and House of the Dragon was named best drama.

Other big TV winners included Kevin Costner for Yellowstone, Zendaya for Euphoria, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout and Evan Peters for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The 2023 Golden Globes were hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture (Drama) - The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director - Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Screenplay - Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture (Animated) - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) - Argentina, 1985

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture - Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Television Series (Drama) - House of the Dragon

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) - Abbott Elementary

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film - The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama) - Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) - Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series - Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series - Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film - Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film - Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus